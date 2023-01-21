Duo remanded for Black Bush Polder double murder

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Friday remanded to prison for the double murder of 68-year-old Subnauth Budraj called ‘Bull Boy’, and his wife 60-year-old Sarasuatie Devi Budraj called ‘Sita’, which occurred at Yakusari South, Black Bush Polder (BBP), Corentyne, Berbice on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The duo, 22-year-old Harichan ‘Head’ Persaud, a labourer of Lot 73 Yakusari South, BBP,

Corentyne, Berbice, and 27-year-old Emanuel ‘Gaza’ Whittington, a labourer, of Lot 177 Yakusari South, BBP, Corentyne, Berbice made their first appearance at the Albion Magistrates’ Court.

The charge was laid under Section 101(c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01, of the Laws of Guyana.

The men were not required to enter a plea and were remanded to prison until February 7, 2023 when the matter will be called at the Mibicuri Magistrates’ Court.

The Budraj’s who owned an off-licence liquor, beverage and grocery shop were found dead in the bottom flat of their home with multiple injuries about their bodies. Their two-storey concrete home was partially destroyed by fire.

Reports are that at about 04:00h an explosion was heard coming from the couple’s home. Neighbours were alarmed and peeped to see what caused the explosion. Through their windows, they saw smoke and flames coming from a section of the couple’s home.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were alerted and arrived on the scene shortly after. Fire Units from the Skeldon Fire Station Responded.

The fire was put out and the lifeless and partially burnt bodies of the Budraj’s were found.

When police arrived, Subnauth Budraj was found motionless on the ground near the door, close to the shop area in an upward position with burns about his body and wounds to his neck. As police scanned the location, Subnauth’s wife was found in the dining area, face down with an object stuck in her neck and her left arm completely burnt off.

The couple’s home was ransacked. Police said blood stains were seen in a section of the market, located at the head of the street leading to the Budraj’s home. Hours after the gruesome murder, police arrested the suspects and during interrogation, one suspect confessed to the crime and implicated another, who was also in police custody.

Jewellery bearing the names of the victims, phone cards and an undisclosed amount of cash were recovered by authorities during a search operation following the confession.

Meanwhile, autopsies conducted on the elderly couple by pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridgmohan revealed that Mr. Budraj died from smoke inhalation, a fractured skull, shock and haemorrhage and burns while his wife died from a stab wound to her neck, shock and haemorrhage, and burns.

Their bodies have since been handed over to relatives for cremation.