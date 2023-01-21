Cottrell’s 3-14 helps Desert Vipers secure mammoth 118-run win over Russell and Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in IL T20

Latest update January 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2023 Sports
SportsMax – West Indies left arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell took 3-14 from his four overs to help the Desert Vipers secure a dominant 118-run win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the DP World IL T20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The Vipers took first strike and piled up an impressive 219-4 from their 20 overs thanks to an excellent 59-ball 110 from man-of-the-match Alex Hales which included seven fours and six sixes.
Captain Colin Munro added 56, while Guyanese left hander Sherfane Rutherford contributed a rapid seven-ball 23 including two fours and two sixes.
Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara was the Knight Riders’ best bowler with 2-31 from his four overs.
Then, despite a fighting 57 off 29 balls from Andre Russell, the Knight Riders were reduced to a paltry 108 all out in just 15.1 overs.
Cottrell was well supported by Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and English medium pacer Benny Howell who took 2-21 and 2-6, respectively.
The Vipers now have three wins in as many games and are top of the table while, on the other hand, the Knight Riders are last with four losses from four matches.
