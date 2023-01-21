Boxing Association applauds government’s projected sports spending in National Budget

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association joins the chorus of associations and federations in applauding the 2023 National Budget, which allocates the largest-ever provision of $4.3B for the development of the sports landscape.

The 2023 budget is of historic proportions and continues in the developmental vein of 2022. It underpins the Government’s continued commitment to establish a vibrant sporting culture. Under leadership of His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali and capable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Hon Charles Ramson Jr., the nation has witnessed a concerted effort to chart a course of actual development through investment in infrastructure and individuals.

This also extends to community and grassroots initiatives, which has always been the ground zero for initial sporting ambition.

Moreover, the unmitigated fact that such a large increase has been afforded to the sector is indicative of its emerging direction and importance. This must be heralded as a seminal moment for local sport.

The GBA applauds the momentous allotment as it underscores the government’s fidelity and comprehensive vision in providing the requisite resources for the advancement of the fraternity.

In the same vein, the underlying story is that Budget 2023 will certainly strengthen the positives and progress achieved in 2022 while building on the improved discourse and relationship forged between the respective associations and the National Sports Commission.

The GBA stands committed to working with Minister Ramson, the National Sports Commission and all stakeholders in the advancement of not only the discipline but the entire sports landscape.