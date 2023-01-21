$35M Lusignan Diabetic Centre to be opened next week – Health Minister

Latest update January 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The newly built $35 million Diabetic Centre at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is set to begin its operation next week, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony disclosed on Friday during an update on COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony said that most of the works, including the infrastructural and installation works have been completed.
“So from next week, we will start getting patients to come in get registered and we will start offering treatment,” he said.
According to the Health Minister, there will be a comprehensive approach to diabetic management at the Lusignan Diabetic Centre. A number of specialists will be assigned to the Centre. Dr. Anthony said that doctors stationed at the Centre will work with patients to provide the best treatment needed. For example, he said, “If you have a need for nutrition counseling, there would be nutrition counselor that would be assigned to the Centre.”
Additionally, the Minister disclosed that most diabetic patients would be screened for complications associated with diabetes. This means that patients’ eyes, and feet, to name a few, would be examined by the experts at the facility.
“We have a small lab that is available there, we have x-rays that are going to be available and we have a section to deal with physiotherapy because of complication of diabetes. So all these services would be under one roof, and next week we start a phased approach, getting patients in, getting them familiar with the services we are offering and then maybe later in the month or early next month, we would do the official launching,” the Minister said.
The government had announced during its 2021 Budget presentation that it would be constructing the facility, the first of its kind. The Lusignan Diabetic Centre will serve as a ‘one stop, one shop centre’ to treat persons diagnosed with diabetes.
