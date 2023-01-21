$300M to rehabilitate water systems at secondary schools in Regions 1, 7, 8 & 9

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education intends to spend approximately $300M to upgrade the water supply systems at several hinterland secondary schools.

This was disclosed on Thursday at the opening of tenders at the National procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The projects which are pegged at $297.3M are for schools and dormitories in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

During the opening of tenders, it was revealed that works in Region Nine have been divided into five lots (Lots 10 to 14) and is estimated to cost $122,211,400.

Works in Region Eight have been divided into three lots (Lots 7 to 9) and is estimated at $62,781,100 while works in Region Seven would be done in three lots (Lots 4 to 6) and would cost around $51,434,450.

Works in Region One in divided into three lots also (Lots 1 to 3) and is estimated at $60,884,200.

Meanwhile, bids were also opened for the supply of digital dial radio sets for the Ministry of Education.

According to the issued invitation for bids, the government had received a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) toward the cost of ‘Support to Safety Nets for Vulnerable Population Affected by Corona Virus in Guyana’ and it intends to apply part of the proceeds of the loan to pay for the radio sets.

Four suppliers have applied for this Education Ministry contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at Secondary School and dormitories in Region Nine. (Lots 10 to 14)

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at Secondary School and dormitories in Region Eight. (Lots 7 to 9)

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at Secondary School and dormitories in Region Seven. (Lots4-6)

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at Secondary School and dormitories in Region One. (Lots1-3)

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Design review and construction supervision for 1.5MW Kumu and 0.7MW Moco Moco Plants.