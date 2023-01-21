30 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana

Latest update January 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that Guyana has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.
The new cases brings the total number of confirmed cases to 72, 815.
The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three persons are in institutional isolation, 352 are in home isolation and to date a total of 71,166 persons have recovered from the virus.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
