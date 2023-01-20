Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Survivor of execution attempts in Guyana killed in French Guiana

Jan 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A former murder accused who survived two execution attempts in Guyana was on Thursday shot dead in French Guiana.

The dead man identified as Edward Skeete popularly known as ‘Pretty Boy’ was seen in a cell phone recorded video lying motionless on a grass parapet beside a road and bleeding from what looks like a gunshot wound to his chest.

Edward Skeete lying on a Parapet in French Guyana

A blue scooter was seen close by and a group of women was seen trying to revive him as he lay still.  Skeete is a resident of Albouystown and has a lengthy criminal rap sheet in Guyana. He was charged with murder twice. He was  freed from his second murder charge in 2018 after prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence for a jury to convict him.

Reportedly Shot Dead in French Guyana, Edward Skeete also known as Pretty Boy.

Skeete first murder charge was in April, 2011. It was alleged that on April 27, 2011, at Crown Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara, together with another, he killed Bedi Ramjewan and robbed him $2M cash. Skeete had told the court that he was employed as a Carpenter and was a father of two. He was remanded but later freed in 2015 after a jury returned a unanimous verdict of not-guilty. It did not take long for him to wind up in jail again.

That same year he was accused of gunning down Rayon Clementson, 27, a resident of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD), at Turning Point, Tucville, Georgetown. He had turned himself in and was freed in February, 2018. The following year he was under the radar again but for armed robbery. It was unclear if he was convicted but in February 2020 he was before the courts again for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He was released on bail and later in August that same year, he survived an execution attempt at a party held at Magic City on Garnette Street Kitty. It was reportedly the second attempt on his life. He was hospitalized in critical condition but had recovered and reportedly fled Guyana sometime after.

