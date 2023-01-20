New Zealand dismantle West Indies to top Group C

ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup…

– Twelve teams advance

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, West Indies Women Rising Stars faced the toughest challenge of the Group stage in the inaugural International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, when they collided with their Group leader, New Zealand.

New Zealand topped Group C with six points from three consecutive wins as the Kiwis recorded a 10-wicket victory against the Caribbean side.

In the other Group C match, Ireland defeated Indonesia by 49 runs to claim their first points of the tournament. This means that NZ, West Indies and Ireland have advanced to the next round.

As the fixtures now states, West Indies will have to play Rwanda and England on Sunday, January 22 and Wednesday, January 25, respectively.

The final Group match with the Rising Stars saw NZ win the toss and give the opposition first strike. A formidable bowling attack bundled out West Indies for 68 in 19.2 overs then NZ stormed to 72 without the loss of a wicket to complete the victory.

Number 10 batter Earnisha Fontaine contributed an unbeaten 11 but she was the only West Indian to reach double figures as Kate Chandler led the charge for NZ with 3 – 8 from four overs. She was supported by Abigail Hotton (2 – 20), Olivia Anderson (2 – 14), Anna Browning (1 – 8) and Kayley Knight (1 – 6), even though the bowlers leaked 25 extras.

Georgia Plimmer (41) and Browning (28) were both left unbeaten as New Zealand crossed the finish line in 7.2 overs.

Prior to the match against New Zealand, the Rising Stars were led by two magnificent all-round performances by the in-form Zaida James. She accumulated 107 runs in two innings, which was the third highest on the Most Runs list and also shared second place with ten other players on the Most Wickets list, with five scalps. Her performances made her the only West Indian in the top 15 on both lists.

Meanwhile, twelve teams have advanced to the next round following the completion of the Group stage. In Group A, the undefeated Bangladesh won with six points ahead of Australia (4) and Sri Lanka (2) while United States of America found the exit after three consecutive losses.

The fates of the teams in Group B were also sealed yesterday as England (6 points) topped the Group while Pakistan (4) finished second and Rwanda (2) were the third place team. Zimbabwe (0) finished at the bottom of the table after failing to secure a point.

Group D was won by India (6 points) after they romped to three consecutive wins while South Africa (4) and United Arab Emirates (2) did enough to advance. Scotland, the other team in the Group, faced three consecutive defeats which turned their campaign in a different direction.

For the four teams that finished at the bottom of the Groups, they will be playing today once more as USA take on Scotland and Zimbabwe goes up against Indonesia.

----