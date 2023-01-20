Guard accidentally shoots self, teen while clearing gun

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old Security guard and a 15-year-old boy are currently patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after it was alleged by the guard that while clearing his firearm, a shot accidentally went off hitting him then the teen that was nearby.

Police had reported on Thursday that the incident occurred around 22:00hrs on Wednesday on Robb Street in the vicinity of the Bourda Market. Information reaching the police revealed that Mohan Mootoo, the security guard was employed by C. Mohan Security Services just two weeks ago. He told Investigators that he is not a Supernumerary Constable and is also not trained to use a firearm.

He reported that Wednesday night he was performing duties at a stall on Robb Street owned by the teen’s older brother. At the time, he was armed with a .9MM Taurus pistol and 10 live matching rounds of ammunition that were issued to him. Mootoo said that he took out the firearm from the waist of his pants to ‘clear it’ when a shot accidentally went off, which hit his left palm, exited and hit the 15-year-old boy, who was at the time assisting his brother at the stall to sell. The teen of Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) police revealed, was shot in his right side abdomen.

At the scene, checks were made for the spent shell, but none was found. The teen and Mootoo were taken to the GPHC where they are receiving medical attention. Their conditions are listed as stable. While investigations are in progress, police stated that the firearm and ammunition have since been seized and lodged.

