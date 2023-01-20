Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guard accidentally shoots self, teen while clearing gun

Jan 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old Security guard and a 15-year-old boy are currently patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after it was alleged by the guard that while clearing his firearm, a shot accidentally went off hitting him then the teen that was nearby.

Police had reported on Thursday that the incident occurred around 22:00hrs on Wednesday on Robb Street in the vicinity of the Bourda Market. Information reaching the police revealed that Mohan Mootoo, the security guard was employed by C. Mohan Security Services just two weeks ago. He told Investigators that he is not a Supernumerary Constable and is also not trained to use a firearm.

He reported that Wednesday night he was performing duties at a stall on Robb Street owned by the teen’s older brother. At the time, he was armed with a .9MM Taurus pistol and 10 live matching rounds of ammunition that were issued to him. Mootoo said that he took out the firearm from the waist of his pants to ‘clear it’ when a shot accidentally went off, which hit his left palm, exited and hit the 15-year-old boy, who was at the time assisting his brother at the stall to sell. The teen of Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) police revealed, was shot in his right side abdomen.

At the scene, checks were made for the spent shell, but none was found. The teen and Mootoo were taken to the GPHC where they are receiving medical attention. Their conditions are listed as stable. While investigations are in progress, police stated that the firearm and ammunition have since been seized and lodged.

----
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

“That’s where Guyana is heading”

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies may ‘cease to exist’ warns T20 inquest report

West Indies may ‘cease to exist’ warns T20 inquest report

Jan 20, 2023

AFP – West Indies cricket may “cease to exist” unless the issue of its players prioritising global Twenty20 leagues ahead of international duties is resolved, according to a report...
Read More
New Zealand dismantle West Indies to top Group C

New Zealand dismantle West Indies to top Group C

Jan 20, 2023

Double-header to kick-off East Coast Mash Cup tonight at Golden Grove Ground

Double-header to kick-off East Coast Mash Cup...

Jan 20, 2023

‘Worried’ Djokovic through as second seeds Ruud, Jabeur bow out

‘Worried’ Djokovic through as second...

Jan 20, 2023

Associations continue to laud government on improvement in sports spending in budget

Associations continue to laud government on...

Jan 20, 2023

Ramnarine (92) leads Devonshire Castle Sports Club to victory in ESCL’s competition

Ramnarine (92) leads Devonshire Castle Sports...

Jan 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]