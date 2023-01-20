Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Freight dropping but prices rising

Jan 20, 2023

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De freight prices almost return to dem pre-pandemic level. But de prices in de stores nah drop yet. Dem businesses seh how dem gat to get rid of dem old stock before dem drop prices.

De government also still gat de measure in place where dem importers paying duty pun pre-pandemic freight cost. Dem boys wan know how de measure still in place if de freight rates falling.

Dem boys waiting fuh see wah dem car importers gan do. De government drop de duty pun dem small engine car. But yuh can bet yuh bottom dollar some of dem car importers gan still keep dem prices high. Dat is Guyana fuh you: prices don’t come down; it does only go up and it does go up faster dan yuh paycheck.

Dem boys remember de days when yuh used to have dem shipping magnates walking on dem wharves. One day one of dem decide fuh tek a tour of he shipping operations.  He go down to de docks and he see a young man leaning against a container, lazing around and doing nothing. De owner walk up to de young man and ask he, “Son, how much yuh does make every day?”

De young man reply, “Two thousand dollars per day.”

De shipping magnate pull out he wallet and give de young man, two thousand dollars. He tells him to get off the docks and never to return again. A few minutes later, de shipping clerk asks de magnate, “By any chance have you seen the post office driver. I asked him to wait here for me.”

 Talk half. Leff half!

----
