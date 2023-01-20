Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Four GTT customers drive away with new cars

Jan 20, 2023

Kaieteur News – Four GTT customers on Wednesday drove away with the grand prize of a new Toyota Raize as the company concluded its “Tis the Season” Christmas promotion with a big celebration at its 55 Brickdam location.

Winners of the four cars pictured with GTT and BM Soat representatives

The winners are:  Ackulara Thomas from Linden and Callace Isaac from Vergenoegen , who both activated a social plan,  Sunita Gossia from WerK-En-Rust who paid her GPL and DSL bill using mmg+ and Dwayne Thom from Uitvlugt who registered for Fibre service.

Ackulara Thomas, a winner of a new car is pictured with Senior Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris, during the grand draw

One of the winners, Collace Isaac, is pictured with his new car.

The promotion ran for eight weeks and ten customers out of

Fire Fighter, Latoya Mc Intosh, receives her prize from Product Marketing Manager of mmg+, Diana Gittens

Fire Fighter, Latoya Mc Intosh, receives her prize from Product Marketing Manager of mmg+, Diana Gittens

several  thousand who qualified, were contacted for a grand draw after a preliminary process witnessed by auditors. Ackulara Thomas who was the winner of the first car, said that she has been a GTT customer for over ten years and it will be the first time she owns a car.  “I’m so excited… I’m a mother of four, I’m self employed, I have a small business and I do charitable work as far as Berbice. I have a motorbike but it is the

 

first time I will own a car,” Thomas was quoted in a press by the company.

Collace Isaac, the winner of a car also, said that he enjoys using GTT’s social plans and activated several bundles over the holiday season to enter into the promotion.  “The plan is great and you get a lot of data at a low cost, so I like it very much.  I usually don’t win anything in promotions so I didn’t dream of winning a car”.  The customers who were randomly called onstage, were challenged to reach into sealed boxes on a wall until they won a prize.

Latoya Mc Intosh, from Annandale, ECD, qualified by paying her GTT Fibre , GWI and GPL bill via mmg+ and walked away with a 43 inch television.  “I’m over joyed, I have three children and this is an early birthday gift from mommy”.  Four other customers also won consolation prizes.  Maharanie Budhu won a bicycle, Ester Persaud won a 55” television , while  Berindra Nauth won  a 43” television and Yvonne Kissoon rode away with an electric bike.

Some of the other winners in the GTT promotion

Throughout the promotion many customers also won several other prizes, including mmg+ cash and shopping vouchers.  The company is now preparing to launch a new promotion for its 32nd Anniversary in a matter of days.

