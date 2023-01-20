Four GTT customers drive away with new cars

Kaieteur News – Four GTT customers on Wednesday drove away with the grand prize of a new Toyota Raize as the company concluded its “Tis the Season” Christmas promotion with a big celebration at its 55 Brickdam location.

The winners are: Ackulara Thomas from Linden and Callace Isaac from Vergenoegen , who both activated a social plan, Sunita Gossia from WerK-En-Rust who paid her GPL and DSL bill using mmg+ and Dwayne Thom from Uitvlugt who registered for Fibre service.

The promotion ran for eight weeks and ten customers out of

several thousand who qualified, were contacted for a grand draw after a preliminary process witnessed by auditors. Ackulara Thomas who was the winner of the first car, said that she has been a GTT customer for over ten years and it will be the first time she owns a car. “I’m so excited… I’m a mother of four, I’m self employed, I have a small business and I do charitable work as far as Berbice. I have a motorbike but it is the

first time I will own a car,” Thomas was quoted in a press by the company.

Collace Isaac, the winner of a car also, said that he enjoys using GTT’s social plans and activated several bundles over the holiday season to enter into the promotion. “The plan is great and you get a lot of data at a low cost, so I like it very much. I usually don’t win anything in promotions so I didn’t dream of winning a car”. The customers who were randomly called onstage, were challenged to reach into sealed boxes on a wall until they won a prize.

Latoya Mc Intosh, from Annandale, ECD, qualified by paying her GTT Fibre , GWI and GPL bill via mmg+ and walked away with a 43 inch television. “I’m over joyed, I have three children and this is an early birthday gift from mommy”. Four other customers also won consolation prizes. Maharanie Budhu won a bicycle, Ester Persaud won a 55” television , while Berindra Nauth won a 43” television and Yvonne Kissoon rode away with an electric bike.

Throughout the promotion many customers also won several other prizes, including mmg+ cash and shopping vouchers. The company is now preparing to launch a new promotion for its 32nd Anniversary in a matter of days.

----