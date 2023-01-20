Double-header to kick-off East Coast Mash Cup tonight at Golden Grove Ground

Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated East Coast Mash Cup will kick off this evening at the Golden Grove Ground, with a double header.

The 16-team tournament, being played using the ‘win or go home’ format, will see Victoria Kings taking on Mahaica Determinators from 6:00 pm, followed by a clash between home side Dynamic FC and Buxton United Football Club (FC).

Hosted by Golden Grove Dynamic FC, the tournament will carry a winner’s purse of $500,000. Second place team will pocket $250,000, third place $150,000 and fourth place $100,000.

Rosignol United is the lone Berbice side in the tournament, while the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC, Fruta Conquerors and Santos are the teams from Georgetown.

Reigning ‘West Side’ Champions, Slingerz FC, will lead the West Demerara pack, which includes Den Amstel FC and Pouderoyen FC.

Golden Grove Dynamic FC, Victoria Kings, Paradise FC, Melanie FC, Buxton United, Buxton Stars, Ann’s Grove United, and Mahaica Determinators are the teams hailing from East Coast Demerara.

Following tonight’s action, the tournament continues on January 22 with Rosignol United battling Buxton Stars at 6:00 pm, while Santos FC collide with Pouderoyen FC.

Matches will be played on January 27 and 29. February 3, 5, and 10 and the finals on February 18.

According to the organisers, the concept behind the tournament is to see the rebirth of football on the East Coast of Demerara.

The organisers are grateful for support shown from teams outside of the East Coast area, adding that it demonstrates the collective effort needed for the sustenance and development of football in Guyana.

