Double-header to kick-off East Coast Mash Cup tonight at Golden Grove Ground

Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated East Coast Mash Cup will kick off this evening at the Golden Grove Ground, with a double header.
The 16-team tournament, being played using the ‘win or go home’ format, will see Victoria Kings taking on Mahaica Determinators from 6:00 pm, followed by a clash between home side Dynamic FC and Buxton United Football Club (FC).
Hosted by Golden Grove Dynamic FC, the tournament will carry a winner’s purse of $500,000. Second place team will pocket $250,000, third place $150,000 and fourth place $100,000.
Rosignol United is the lone Berbice side in the tournament, while the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC, Fruta Conquerors and Santos are the teams from Georgetown.
Reigning ‘West Side’ Champions, Slingerz FC, will lead the West Demerara pack, which includes Den Amstel FC and Pouderoyen FC.
Golden Grove Dynamic FC, Victoria Kings, Paradise FC, Melanie FC, Buxton United, Buxton Stars, Ann’s Grove United, and Mahaica Determinators are the teams hailing from East Coast Demerara.
Following tonight’s action, the tournament continues on January 22 with Rosignol United battling Buxton Stars at 6:00 pm, while Santos FC collide with Pouderoyen FC.
Matches will be played on January 27 and 29. February 3, 5, and 10 and the finals on February 18.
According to the organisers, the concept behind the tournament is to see the rebirth of football on the East Coast of Demerara.
The organisers are grateful for support shown from teams outside of the East Coast area, adding that it demonstrates the collective effort needed for the sustenance and development of football in Guyana.
“That’s where Guyana is heading”
Jan 20, 2023AFP – West Indies cricket may “cease to exist” unless the issue of its players prioritising global Twenty20 leagues ahead of international duties is resolved, according to a report...
Jan 20, 2023
Jan 20, 2023
Jan 20, 2023
Jan 20, 2023
Jan 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – Justice Navindra Singh’s libel writ against me has come before the courts. Justice Singh sued in... more
Kaieteur News – Based on Gross National Income per capita (GNI per capita), Guyana is now an upper middle income country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]