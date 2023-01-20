Dawn Hastings-Williams appointed General Secretary of PNCR

Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Long-standing member of the Peoples National Congress Reform, Dawn Hastings-Williams has been appointed General Secretary of the party following the resignation of Geeta Chandan-Edmond months ago.
This announcement was made by PNCR Leader, Aubrey Norton during the party’s news conference on Thursday. “This opportunity is taken to inform the people of Guyana that Mrs. Dawn Hastings-Williams, MP, has been appointed General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform. Mrs. Hastings-Williams is a long-standing member of our Party who is imminently qualified to serve as General Secretary. We wish Mrs. Hastings-Williams all the best as she performs the functions of the General Secretary,” Norton said reading from a prepared statement at the news conference.
Norton speaking on her appointment said she has the integrity and a good relationship with the party and with all the regions. “She has the academic qualifications, she has the integrity. In my opinion she has been long standing in the party and most importantly, she has a good relationship with all the regions and so in the party and those factors would have determined,” Norton mentioned.
Hastings-Williams had served in several portfolios under the former APNU+AFC Government from 2015 to 2020. Chandan-Edmond had submitted her letter of resignation to the party’s Leader back in December. Chandan-Edmond, a former Magistrate, was selected by Norton when he was elected Leader of the Party. Norton had said that Chandan-Edmond, possessed management and good human relations skills that made her suitable to be General Secretary of the PNCR.
