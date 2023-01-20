Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits choke-and-rob man on Water Street

Jan 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two bandits were on Thursday caught on CCTV cameras choking a man unconscious along Water Street as they grabbed his haversack and cash from his pockets.

The two bandits who choked and robbed a man on Water Street.

The two bandits who choked and robbed a man on Water Street.

The attack took place on the pavement located at Muneshwers in the presence of vendors. One of the bandit sporting braids, dressed in a black and grey jersey and a multi-coloured trunks placed the victim in a vice grip and squeezed as his accomplice dressed in a black jersey, and a black short denim pants searched through his pockets. As the victim passed out the bandit holding him in the vice-grip dropped him on the ground and grabbed his haversack before escaping with his accomplice. The victim lay still for a few seconds and then began convulsing as he quickly regained consciousness. He managed to make it to his feet and walked away. Police are hunting the criminals.

----
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

“That’s where Guyana is heading”

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies may ‘cease to exist’ warns T20 inquest report

West Indies may ‘cease to exist’ warns T20 inquest report

Jan 20, 2023

AFP – West Indies cricket may “cease to exist” unless the issue of its players prioritising global Twenty20 leagues ahead of international duties is resolved, according to a report...
Read More
New Zealand dismantle West Indies to top Group C

New Zealand dismantle West Indies to top Group C

Jan 20, 2023

Double-header to kick-off East Coast Mash Cup tonight at Golden Grove Ground

Double-header to kick-off East Coast Mash Cup...

Jan 20, 2023

‘Worried’ Djokovic through as second seeds Ruud, Jabeur bow out

‘Worried’ Djokovic through as second...

Jan 20, 2023

Associations continue to laud government on improvement in sports spending in budget

Associations continue to laud government on...

Jan 20, 2023

Ramnarine (92) leads Devonshire Castle Sports Club to victory in ESCL’s competition

Ramnarine (92) leads Devonshire Castle Sports...

Jan 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]