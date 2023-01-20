Bandits choke-and-rob man on Water Street

Latest update January 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Two bandits were on Thursday caught on CCTV cameras choking a man unconscious along Water Street as they grabbed his haversack and cash from his pockets.
The attack took place on the pavement located at Muneshwers in the presence of vendors. One of the bandit sporting braids, dressed in a black and grey jersey and a multi-coloured trunks placed the victim in a vice grip and squeezed as his accomplice dressed in a black jersey, and a black short denim pants searched through his pockets. As the victim passed out the bandit holding him in the vice-grip dropped him on the ground and grabbed his haversack before escaping with his accomplice. The victim lay still for a few seconds and then began convulsing as he quickly regained consciousness. He managed to make it to his feet and walked away. Police are hunting the criminals.
