Ansa McAL officially adopts Parkside Steel Orchestra

– Donates $1 M to band’s initiatives

Kaieteur News – As part of its plan to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, Ansa McAl Guyana Limited has officially adopted the Parkside Steel Orchestra, one of the nation’s popular steel bands.

The company handed over a $1 million cheque to representatives of the steel orchestra on Thursday rebranding the band ‘the Ansa McAl Parkside Steel Orchestra’.

At the handing-over ceremony, the Corporate Communication Manager of Ansa McAl Limited, Alleya Hamilton explained that the company has a three-year partnership with the popular steel band. “We will be supporting them throughout the year and the donation of one million dollars is given to them, so that they will be able to offset all expenses such as purchasing new pans, uniforms, etc,” Hamilton added.

She explained that the company’s main objectives are to highlight, support, and spotlight talented individuals in the orchestra. She also noted that it is an initiative that stems from the company’s robust corporate social responsibility programme, which focuses on youth development and creating more opportunities for them.

Hamilton added, “It is our vision to showcase this locally and internationally throughout the year, not only during the Mashramani festivities.”

She continued that “All the bands in Guyana are special and unique in their own way, but this band specifically reached out to us and sought our support and sponsorship, and we like what they brought to the table as well. It is also because Ansa McAl is involved in giving the youths the much-needed push they require.”

Hamilton also thanked the Government for encouraging the private sector to invest in public events. She said that last year, Ansa McAl sponsored the Band-on-the-Beach Carnival.

She said, “We enjoyed what we saw there and we have now decided to give Parkside a chance.” Hamilton continued: “As part of the private sector, we are absolutely happy that President Ali has urged us to come on board and invest in the lives of young people.”

Managing Director of Ansa McAl (Guyana) Troy Cadogan, said the company believes it is the opportune time to showcase its continued support for the arts and culture in Guyana with the return of the Panorama competition for the Mashramani celebrations. The Chairperson of the Parkside Steel Orchestra, Kelisha Edwards said the band is pleased with the support and partnership that have been extended from the Ansa McAl Company. She said the donation will be used to restart some of the initiatives of the band which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

----