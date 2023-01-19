Latest update January 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

There are issues affecting Afro-Guyanese, which are peculiar to them and require the State`s attention

Jan 19, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Two dailies recently carried my letter, which sought to establish the relevance of the United Nations` declared decade for People of African Descent to the Afro-Guyanese. There were varying responses, to the missive. Among the respondents were many who failed to address the content of the missive. Instead, they sought to malign the author by claiming that I lack credibility. Those responses reek of intellectual laziness or the deficiency to read, comprehend and analyze. Since when the content of an article is judged by the attributes of the author, rather than the facts, logics of the argument, and conclusions? By no means am I conceding that their contention about credibility is worthy of attention. I am highlighting their consistent failure, or inability to address issues, intellectually.

One of the respondents, Mike Singh, sought to address the problematic and in so doing sought to juxtapose the African Guyanese condition to that of the Indo-Guyanese. He concluded by posing the question: “Why special treatment for Afro-Guyanese.”

My letter was not intended to juxtapose the two ethnic groups. I particularized the state of Afro-Guyanese from the universal perspective, as articulated by the United Nations. A perspective which led the United Nations to conclude that People of African Descent need attention, hence the declaration of the decade. Since I was speaking from, and about, the Afro-Guyanese perspective, I could not have been expected to speak to the issue of the lived experiences of Indo-Guyanese, albeit a pertinent issue. Mike created and destroyed a straw house and in doing so falsely sought to portray what I should have done. Sorry Mike, I did not set out to go there. That was not the purpose of my letter.

It is however important, by way of an example, to reinforce the point that there are issues affecting Afro-Guyanese, which are peculiar to them and require the State`s attention since they were occasioned by policies, actions and facilitation of the state, and require state intervention, if they are to be fixed.

The manner in which lands acquired by Afro-Guyanese, by way of their hard work, thriftiness and post emancipation purchase, have been transferred into the hands of the State, and can be, or have been further transferred into the hands of others without reference to the rightful inheritors; or compensation for the rightful owners/ inheritors is a peculiar circumstance of the Afro-Guyanese. It has nothing to do with the land tenure status of the other ethnic groups, where they justly acquired lands. It is but an example of an issue affecting Afro-Guyanese, which needs attention. It flies in the face of Recognition, Justice and Development of a people. It epitomizes what the decade is intended to address.

May I close by stating that other ethnic groups may also have their issues and reserved the right to champion them. However, the fact is that the United Nations has declared a decade for the People of African Descent, similar to what was previously done for the Indigenous peoples. As a leader of an organisation which was established to pursue the goals of the decade, I am obligated to identify and champion the cause of the People of African Descent.

Yours truly,

Vincent Alexander

----
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

 

“That’s where Guyana is heading”

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Young Achievers, GDF secure wins in DVA League

Young Achievers, GDF secure wins in DVA League

Jan 19, 2023

– GDF hunting second win tonight against Alphas  Kaieteur News – Young Achievers volleyball club made a triumphant return to the court on Tuesday evening when they defeated Castrol...
Read More
Gill’s ODI double century puts India 1-0 up on New Zealand

Gill’s ODI double century puts India 1-0 up on...

Jan 19, 2023

‘Unbelievable ball-striking’ in Emma Raducanu’s defeat to Coco Gauff

‘Unbelievable ball-striking’ in Emma...

Jan 19, 2023

Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with importance placed on sports in National Budget

Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with...

Jan 19, 2023

Gabriel, Motie and Warrrican recalled as CWI names Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Gabriel, Motie and Warrrican recalled as CWI...

Jan 18, 2023

James stars again as Windies secure 2nd victory

James stars again as Windies secure 2nd victory

Jan 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]