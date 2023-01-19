Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with importance placed on sports in National Budget

Latest update January 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) have expressed their approval over the importance government has placed on sports in the National Budget 2023. With significant increases in the amount allocated for sports infrastructure, the associations, like many other entities, feel this is a move in the right direction and augurs well for our fortunes in sports.
In a release, the GTA noted, “The Executive members of the Guyana Tennis Association welcome the increase in funds allocated to sport in the 2023 National Budget. We are optimistic that our sport will expand to new areas this year with the continuous support of the National Sports Commission, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
We commend the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Mr. Charles Ramson for his astute leadership and frequent engagements with the executive of the GTA to assess our needs, provide funding and create pathways to improve the performance of athletes, coaches, and the Executive.
The GTA looks forward to continued interaction with the Honourable Minister and the National Sports Commission as the Executive strives to bring growth to the sport of Tennis throughout Guyana. “
Meanwhile, the GBA stated in their release, “The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to commend the 2023 National Budget presented by the Hon. Minister of Finance Ashni Singh. Our unanimous view is that this budget is comprehensive and adds another pillar to the construction of a strong sports sector by the present government.
It is public knowledge that the fraternity has been injected with needed support and vigour from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport under the leadership of the Hon Charles Ramson Jr, who has created a new vision and direction for sport in Guyana. We anticipate that even though 2022 was an excellent year for local sport, the provisions in the Budget will allow for an even better 2023.”
