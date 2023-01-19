Latest update January 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with importance placed on sports in National Budget

Jan 19, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) have expressed their approval over the importance government has placed on sports in the National Budget 2023.  With significant increases in the amount allocated for sports infrastructure, the associations, like many other entities, feel this is a move in the right direction and augurs well for our fortunes in sports.

In a release, the GTA noted, “The Executive members of the Guyana Tennis Association welcome the increase in funds allocated to sport in the 2023 National Budget. We are optimistic that our sport will expand to new areas this year with the continuous support of the National Sports Commission, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

We commend the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Mr. Charles Ramson for his astute leadership and frequent engagements with the executive of the GTA to assess our needs, provide funding and create pathways to improve the performance of athletes, coaches, and the Executive.

The GTA looks forward to continued interaction with the Honourable Minister and the National Sports Commission as the Executive strives to bring growth to the sport of Tennis throughout Guyana. “

Meanwhile, the GBA stated in their release, “The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to commend the 2023 National Budget presented by the Hon. Minister of Finance Ashni Singh. Our unanimous view is that this budget is comprehensive and adds another pillar to the construction of a strong sports sector by the present government.

It is public knowledge that the fraternity has been injected with needed support and vigour from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport under the leadership of the Hon Charles Ramson Jr, who has created a new vision and direction for sport in Guyana. We anticipate that even though 2022 was an excellent year for local sport, the provisions in the Budget will allow for an even better 2023.”

----
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

 

“That’s where Guyana is heading”

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Young Achievers, GDF secure wins in DVA League

Young Achievers, GDF secure wins in DVA League

Jan 19, 2023

– GDF hunting second win tonight against Alphas  Kaieteur News – Young Achievers volleyball club made a triumphant return to the court on Tuesday evening when they defeated Castrol...
Read More
Gill’s ODI double century puts India 1-0 up on New Zealand

Gill’s ODI double century puts India 1-0 up on...

Jan 19, 2023

‘Unbelievable ball-striking’ in Emma Raducanu’s defeat to Coco Gauff

‘Unbelievable ball-striking’ in Emma...

Jan 19, 2023

Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with importance placed on sports in National Budget

Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with...

Jan 19, 2023

Gabriel, Motie and Warrrican recalled as CWI names Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Gabriel, Motie and Warrrican recalled as CWI...

Jan 18, 2023

James stars again as Windies secure 2nd victory

James stars again as Windies secure 2nd victory

Jan 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]