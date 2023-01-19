Latest update January 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Suspect admits to stabbing North West teen with Guinness bottle

Jan 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The suspect held in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Ryan Henry of Baramita, North West, Region One has confessed that he stabbed the teen with a broken Guinness bottle during an argument.

Commander of Region One, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh (left) alongside Henry’s family and other officers of the Police Divisional in that region.

Kaieteur News had reported that Henry, a porter of Log Hill, Baramita died on Monday after he was taken to the hospital nursing a stab wound. Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that on Monday morning, ranks went to the suspect’s home where he was asked to go to the Baramita Police Station for questioning. Kaieteur News understands that on the night of January 15, he was seen in the company of Henry.

While at the police station, investigators learned that he and the now deceased had an argument and he claimed that Henry punched him to his face and he (suspect) broke a Guinness bottle and stabbed him with it. This publication had reported that Henry was taken to the Baramita Health Centre on Monday morning with a stab wound to his abdomen. He died at 06:25h from the injuries received. Investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.

