Police capture second prison escapee

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday captured Ryan Wilson, 39, also known as “Pepsi”, one of the two men who had escaped from lawful custody while being transported to the Lusignan Prison last Friday.

Wilson was nabbed at Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), just one day after the other escapee,

Shamar Singh, 22, had surrendered at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station. According to police, ranks picked up Wilson around 10:50hrs after they received information that he was hiding out in the community of Bushy Park.

Last Friday Wilson and Singh reportedly kicked open the door of the vehicle transporting them from the Leonora Magistrate’s Court to the Lusignan Prison, and escaped. “Just as the truck come off the Harbour Bridge and turn onto the East Bank road and stop, two of them kick open the door and run away,” Siwnarine had told this publication.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for both men and on Monday. Singh reportedly contacted his mother and told her that he wanted to surrender. She picked him up from the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling around 10:45hrs and accompanied him to the police station where he turned himself in, police had said. Singh is before the court for simple larceny and Wilson for indecent assault. Both men are expected to be charged soon with escape from lawful custody.

