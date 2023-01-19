Jumbo Jet hands over brand new Sinotruk heavy-duty dump trucks to Kris Jagdeo Contracting

Kaieteur News – Chinese power house, China National Heavy Duty Truck Group which is 100 % responsible for Sinotruk has now entered into a franchise deal with local magnate Nasrudeen Mohamed and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales.

The first shipment of 8 x 4 twin-steers and 6 X 6 HOWO heavy-duty dump trucks were convoyed to Jumbo Jet’s Ogle Showroom. Contractors and interested persons can view and discuss financing possibilities, after sales service and maintenance, Jumbo Jet said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the company, Guyanese contractor, Kris Jagdeo and two of his drivers was among the selected few to receive keys from the first batch of units which arrived in Guyana on January 1st 2023. Kris Jagdeo Contracting is responsible for multiple construction projects and has developed a dire need for large quantities of aggregate. Jumbo Jet said that the units have been tested and proven to be the ideal choice for durability and fuel efficiency allowing the owner to enjoy at least eight years usage through thorough preventative maintenance.

“Sinotruk and Jumbo Jet Auto sales pay attention to maintaining and developing the long-term relationships with customers. Kris Jagdeo has been a loyal customer for the past 20 years and continues to pledge support and business to the Jumbo Jet family,” the company added in the release.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo is quoted in the release as saying: “As contractors, we cannot afford downtime due to issues with equipment. When Jumbo Jet announced that the option was available to purchase new trucks and equipment we jumped at the offer. As you all may know construction and road building requires a solid foundation and aggregate has to be laid down in stages or layers and once this is not done in a timely manner, it compromises the layers beneath. We are happy to be the first to receive these much need units and we can attest to the reliability of Jumbo Jet and by extension Mr. Mohamed and his team.”

