Gill’s ODI double century puts India 1-0 up on New Zealand

Jan 19, 2023 Sports

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill became the youngest batsman to score an ODI double hundred yesterday as India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in a thrilling first game of a three-match series.

The 23-year-old Gill hit 208 off 149 balls, his third ODI hundred, and became the fifth Indian batsman to score a double century in the format after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

India's Shubhman Gill celebrates scoring a double-century during the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

His innings helped India amass a huge 349-8 on a slow pitch before Michael Bracewell struck New Zealand’s third-fastest ODI hundred off only 57 balls as his side almost chased down the target.

Bracewell smacked 140 off only 78 deliveries as New Zealand was bowled out for 337.

With 20 needed off the last six balls, Shardul Thakur (2-54) held his nerve as his slow yorker trapped Bracewell lbw.

Earlier, opting to bat, India made a good start with Gill and Sharma putting on 60 for the first wicket.

But after Sharma went for 34, Mitchell Santner bowled Virat Kohli for eight and Kishan was caught behind for five.

Suryakumar Yadav (31) then added 65 with Gill, who reached his second ODI hundred in consecutive innings, after scoring 116 against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Gill went to his 150 off 122 balls before accelerating to strike another 58 off 27 deliveries, including five monster sixes.

Overall, he clubbed 19 fours and nine sixes to hit the highest ODI score against New Zealand.

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Player of the match Gill said: “I wasn’t thinking of the 200 but once I hit the sixes at the end I did feel that I could get it. It definitely gives me a sense of satisfaction but the game went much closer than I expected.”

In reply, the Black Caps struggled for momentum. Finn Allen made 40 off 39 balls but Devon Conway (10), Henry Nicholls (18) and Daryl Mitchell (9) fell cheaply.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 2-43 while Mohammed Siraj (4-46) bowled an incisive spell as New Zealand slid to 131-6 in 28.4 overs.

Bracewell and Santner then came together to stun the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. They added 162 in only 102 balls, the third-highest seventh-wicket partnership in ODIs.

Santner made 57 before falling to Siraj, who also bowled Henry Shipley for nought, but Bracewell kept going as he smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes in a personal-best ODI innings.

Bracewell said: “Once Mitchell and I settled we started believing. We wanted to take it deep to give us a chance. Unfortunately we fell short right at the end.”

The second ODI is in Raipur on Saturday.

Scores: India 349 for 8 (Gill 208, Mitchell 2-30, Shipley 2-74) beat New Zealand 337 (Bracewell 140, Santner 57, Siraj 4-46, Kuldeep 2-43, Thakur 2-54) by 12 runs.

What You Need to Know Today:

 

“That’s where Guyana is heading”

The Blunt of the Day

