Latest update January 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bomb scare shuts down Bishops’ High School

Jan 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Classes were cancelled at the Bishops’ High School on Wednesday following threats that a bomb was planted in the building.

The administration of the school was forced to summon parents to collect their children from the school located on Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Students being evacuated from The Bishops High School on Wednesday

Students being evacuated from The Bishops High School on Wednesday

Students and staff had to be evacuated from the school around 09:00hrs after Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call that a bomb was planted in the building. “The Fire Department responded to a report received at 9:09 AM which alleged that a bomb was planted at the Bishop’s High School” GFS Public Relations Officer Syline Griffith had told the press. Firefighters were sent to the scene immediately to assist with the evacuation and Kaieteur News understands that students were told that it was just an ordinary fire safety drill to prevent them from panicking.

Classes were suspended for the day and a bomb squad was sent in to search the building but no explosives were found.  It is believed that it could have been another false report. Nevertheless, investigations are ongoing.  According to GFS, hours prior to the bomb scare, it had received a call that the school was on fire. Fire trucks and personnel were dispatched to the location around 22:15 hrs on Tuesday night but when they arrived, no fire or smoke was seen in or around the building.

Last week the Christ Church Secondary School was destroyed by fire and investigators have concluded that it was an act of arson.

----
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

 

“That’s where Guyana is heading”

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Young Achievers, GDF secure wins in DVA League

Young Achievers, GDF secure wins in DVA League

Jan 19, 2023

– GDF hunting second win tonight against Alphas  Kaieteur News – Young Achievers volleyball club made a triumphant return to the court on Tuesday evening when they defeated Castrol...
Read More
Gill’s ODI double century puts India 1-0 up on New Zealand

Gill’s ODI double century puts India 1-0 up on...

Jan 19, 2023

‘Unbelievable ball-striking’ in Emma Raducanu’s defeat to Coco Gauff

‘Unbelievable ball-striking’ in Emma...

Jan 19, 2023

Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with importance placed on sports in National Budget

Tennis, Badminton Associations pleased with...

Jan 19, 2023

Gabriel, Motie and Warrrican recalled as CWI names Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Gabriel, Motie and Warrrican recalled as CWI...

Jan 18, 2023

James stars again as Windies secure 2nd victory

James stars again as Windies secure 2nd victory

Jan 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]