Bomb scare shuts down Bishops’ High School

Kaieteur News – Classes were cancelled at the Bishops’ High School on Wednesday following threats that a bomb was planted in the building.

The administration of the school was forced to summon parents to collect their children from the school located on Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Students and staff had to be evacuated from the school around 09:00hrs after Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call that a bomb was planted in the building. “The Fire Department responded to a report received at 9:09 AM which alleged that a bomb was planted at the Bishop’s High School” GFS Public Relations Officer Syline Griffith had told the press. Firefighters were sent to the scene immediately to assist with the evacuation and Kaieteur News understands that students were told that it was just an ordinary fire safety drill to prevent them from panicking.

Classes were suspended for the day and a bomb squad was sent in to search the building but no explosives were found. It is believed that it could have been another false report. Nevertheless, investigations are ongoing. According to GFS, hours prior to the bomb scare, it had received a call that the school was on fire. Fire trucks and personnel were dispatched to the location around 22:15 hrs on Tuesday night but when they arrived, no fire or smoke was seen in or around the building.

Last week the Christ Church Secondary School was destroyed by fire and investigators have concluded that it was an act of arson.

