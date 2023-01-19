Bomb scare shuts down Bishops’ High School

Latest update January 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Classes were cancelled at the Bishops’ High School on Wednesday following threats that a bomb was planted in the building.
The administration of the school was forced to summon parents to collect their children from the school located on Carmichael Street, Georgetown.
Students and staff had to be evacuated from the school around 09:00hrs after Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call that a bomb was planted in the building. “The Fire Department responded to a report received at 9:09 AM which alleged that a bomb was planted at the Bishop’s High School” GFS Public Relations Officer Syline Griffith had told the press. Firefighters were sent to the scene immediately to assist with the evacuation and Kaieteur News understands that students were told that it was just an ordinary fire safety drill to prevent them from panicking.
Classes were suspended for the day and a bomb squad was sent in to search the building but no explosives were found. It is believed that it could have been another false report. Nevertheless, investigations are ongoing. According to GFS, hours prior to the bomb scare, it had received a call that the school was on fire. Fire trucks and personnel were dispatched to the location around 22:15 hrs on Tuesday night but when they arrived, no fire or smoke was seen in or around the building.
Last week the Christ Church Secondary School was destroyed by fire and investigators have concluded that it was an act of arson.
“That’s where Guyana is heading”
Jan 19, 2023– GDF hunting second win tonight against Alphas Kaieteur News – Young Achievers volleyball club made a triumphant return to the court on Tuesday evening when they defeated Castrol...
Jan 19, 2023
Jan 19, 2023
Jan 19, 2023
Jan 18, 2023
Jan 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – Canadian police found the Patel family of four – husband, Jagdish 39; wife Vaishaliben; 37; daughter,... more
Kaieteur News – A Budget is a one-year financial programme of the government. It provides projections of estimates... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]