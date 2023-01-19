$2B budgeted to assist GRA with baggage processing, other improvements

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been allocated an additional $2B dollars from this year’s budget to help bolster its operation.

On Monday, the Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh divulged that the funds will facilitate the non-intrusive cargo examination capability, and baggage scanners procured for the Moleson Creek, Ogle, and other ports of entry.

Dr. Singh noted that this will facilitate the expeditious processing of passengers’ baggage and cargo at these two locations.

Without specifying, the Finance Minister noted that for these and other interventions, $1.3B was spent in 2022. He noted that $2B has been allocated in 2023 to further assist with the improvements. In addition to this, the Minister with responsibility for Finance noted that GRA commenced the construction of a modern functional office space for Licensing Operations at Princess and Smyth Streets and the construction of a new bond at Eccles.

He said these are both expected to be completed in 2023. In regard to the construction, he said work also began for a new branch Office at Onverwagt and will soon begin for a new Branch office at Mabaruma as well as the remodeling of existing Branch Offices at Anna Regina and Bartica.

“A new office is earmarked for Mahdia during 2023, thereby providing relief to the hinterland regions. All of these will better serve the taxpaying public. Issuance of Provisional Driver’s Licence at the Branches commenced in 2022 and this service is being expanded to all branches countrywide. International drivers’ permits are also now issued at all of GRA’s regional branches,” Dr. Singh explained.

In order to facilitate easier customs and trade transactions, the Finance Minister said the design of the Electronic Single Window (ESW) for trade transactions was completed and integration with ASYCUDA has commenced and is expected to go live by the end of the year.

Additionally, he noted this will be supported by drafting and review of the legislative framework for implementation 2023 of the Harmonized Tariff 2022. Dr. Singh disclosed that “The adoption of Harmonised System (HS) 2022 will replace HS 2017 and will facilitate harmonization with regional and international nomenclature and procedures.” The Finance Minister said further that the Government will continue to support the GRA in its mandate to ensure that tax laws are administered in a fair and transparent manner. “…Its pursuit of a simplified tax system so that there is a level playing field for all taxpayers; citizens and businesses alike are on an equal footing with no one being unduly privileged or disadvantaged,” Dr. Singh asserted.

----