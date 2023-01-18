Vreed-en-Hoop fatal accident accused granted $300,000 bail

Kaieteur News – The minibus driver who fatally struck Linden Johnson while he was crossing New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop last Friday, was on Tuesday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver, 40-year-old Claude Pilgrim of Lot 11 Market Day Street, Vergenogen, East Bank Essequibo, made his first court appearance at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty where the charge was read to him.

Pilgrim pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on January 13 on New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop he drove mini-bus BAB 1624 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 56-year-old Johnson a fisherman of Lot F-D New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

The driver was placed on $300,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on February 13, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 18:10h on the day in question the minibus was proceeding east along the northern side of New Road at a fast rate of speed.

It was alleged by the driver that Johnson ran from south to north across the road into the path of the minibus, causing the front, left side of the vehicle to hit him.

Contrary to what the driver reported, the family of Johnson has since claimed that he did not run across the road. Based on video footage, Johnson had just stepped out of a car and was walking from one end to the other when he was struck by the minibus.

As a result of the collision, he fell onto the parapet where he received injuries about his body.

Police had revealed that Johnson was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor.

Before being taken into custody, a breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

Johnson, who was heading home when the accident occurred, died of multiple injuries.

