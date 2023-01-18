Security removed from Mayor’s out-of-town home

Kaieteur News – Town Clerk of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown, Candace Nelson, has withdrawn City Constables from Mayor Ubraj Narine’s out-of- town residence.

Mayor Narine had written to the Town Clerk asking her to explain why security was removed from his Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara (ECD) residence.

In a letter dated January 16, 2023, addressed to Nelson and seen by Kaieteur News, Mayor Narine questioned the authority by which Nelson made her decision to pull the security from his residence.

Mayor Narine said he was never informed of the decision.

“I am eager to know by whose instructions the decision was made whether it was your instruction or the Council instruction. I am at a loss and need some guidance. This is my fifth year as Mayor and I was never faced with this type of embarrassment,” Narine said in his letter.

As such, the Mayor said he will be holding Chief Constable Virjanan Gafur and the Town Clerk responsible if he or his family is harmed.

He said the issue would be taken to the City Council for a decision to be made. “I wish to inform you that it has put my life and my family’s life in danger at the hands of yourself and Mr Virjanan Gafur,” he said.

However when contacted, the Town Clerk explained that the decision to remove the security from the property is rooted in the fact that the City Constabulary Officers does not have jurisdiction to work outside the ambit of the city.

Nelson asserted “The Council has no jurisdiction outside of the City, if anything happens to the staff while they are in Pigeon Island; their lives are at risk because they should not be there in the first place.”

She continued, “I am not sure how persons were assigned to the Pigeon Island. This is the second time within two years that I had to instruct that the City Police be removed from that location.”

Nelson said too that Mayor’s personal security is still in place.

“He still has his bodyguards,” she said explaining further that the Mayor is being provided security at his Lamaha Street, Georgetown address which was given as his place of residence.

