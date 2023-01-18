NSC Commissioners commend 2023 Budget Sports allocation

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) commends the 2023 National Budget presented by the distinguished Minister Dr. Ashni Singh which includes the largest-ever allocation for the sports sector, a release from the NSC pointed out yesterday.

The provision of $4.3B surpasses the prior allotment with a substantial increase of $1.1B. This unprecedented allocation must be extolled as it highlights, inter alia, this H.E President Irfaan Ali Government’s continued commitment, vision, and direction for the development of sports and sportsmen and women.

With the largest ever allocation for the National Sports Commission, Budget 2023 paves the way for Government’s continued transformation in our sports facilities – something that is critical to the development of world class athletes and the hosting international tournaments – which would have commenced in the previous year.

The allocation also allows for the development of our sportsmen and sportswomen with the National Sports Academy – the first ever in Guyana and the Region – launched last year and has already started to change the landscape of sports in Guyana.

The National Sports Commission is of the firm view and unshakeable belief, that with the presented budget and with the leadership of Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson MP, sport is on a pathway that will transform sport in Guyana forever.

----