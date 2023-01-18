Jumbo Jet gets franchise rights to distribute Sinotruk brand trucks in Guyana

Latest update January 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – As Guyana’s infrastructural development continues to grow at a rapid pace, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales has diversified its sales by introducing Sinotruk branded heavy duty trucks to the local market.
The massive infrastructural development taking place in Guyana has caused a significant rise in the demand for aggregate in the country, forcing contractors to increase their fleet of trucks just to keep up with rate of supplies needed for projects.
To fill the gap, Jumbo Auto Sales was able to secure exclusive franchise rights to distribute Sinotruk heavy duty trucks in Guyana.
Sinotruk is a world renowned brand of heavy duty trucks manufactured in China. The brand is known for being “tough and reliable”.
Experts attending the 122nd Canton Fair in 2017, Asia biggest commercial goods exposition were taken aback when they learnt Sinotruk branded HOWO Dump trucks were light weight, low on fuel consumption, and possess great wear resistance.
The first batch of Sinotruk branded trucks in Guyana arrived on January 1, 2023 and has already been engaging the attention of local companies, a statement from Jumbo Jets Auto Sales said.
The first shipment consists of 8 x 4 twin steers and 6 X 6 HOWO heavy duty dump trucks. The trucks are on display at the auto sales company newly built showroom at Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara.
Since the truck’s arrival, AJM enterprise, an established Logistics, Transportation & Contracting Company, has already purchased seven to meet the demands of rapidly growing aggregate industry in Guyana.
