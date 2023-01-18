James stars again as Windies secure 2nd victory

ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup…

– New Zealand still control Group C

Kaieteur News – West Indies Women’s Rising Stars stormed to their second consecutive win yesterday when they faced Indonesia in a Group C encounter of the inaugural International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

Competing at the North West Cricket Stadium in Potchefstroom, South Africa, West Indies secured a 77-run triumph to claim an additional two points to take their tally to four points. However, they are still in second behind New Zealand on Net Run Rate (NRR) comparison.

New Zealand are also on four points with a NRR of 5.606, after they claimed victories against Ireland and Indonesia. West Indies’ NRR stands at 2.100.

Against Indonesia, the Caribbean unit won the toss and elected to bat first, which saw them post a mammoth 176 – 3, then restrict the opposition to 99 – 9 when the overs expired.

Opener Zaida James followed up her magnificent performance from the opening match with another all-round standout performance. James bettered her first score of 52 with 55, an inning that featured eight fours and two maximums from 37 deliveries.

Her opening partner, Shunelle Sawh, contributed 31 at the top of the order before she was dismissed with the score on 95 while James lost her wicket two runs later.

That brought together the pair of Naijanni Cumberbatch (24*) and Djenaba Joseph (20), that put on a 42-run partnership before the latter fell with the score on 139. Enough deliveries were left for the new batter, Trishan Holder, to blast an unbeaten 35 from 14 balls. Her innings included two fours and three maximums.

The inexperienced Indonesian side were then steamrolled in their reply. Opener Kadek Kurniartini (15) and number three batter, Ni Luh Dewi (14), were the only two players to reach double figures as the West Indians picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Joseph was the star with the ball as she bagged 3 – 14 from fours overs while Shalini Samaroo, Ashmini Munisar and James, all claimed a wicket each. James was once again named Player-of-the-match.

West Indies now turn their attention to the final hurdle in Group C, the leader – New Zealand, who they face on Thursday, January 19, from 7:45am ECT, at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

