Insurance agent, bank employee under investigation for allegedly swindling millions out of wealthy businessmen

Jan 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – An insurance agent and a bank employee are under investigation for allegedly swindling millions out of wealthy businessmen in the country.
Investigators at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Tuesday told Kaieteur News that it is a case that they have been investigating since last year.
“It’s something that happened while back”, Investigators said.
No arrests have been made as yet, but according to SOCU Investigators, a number of persons were questioned and among them are an insurance agent and a bank employee.
It is being alleged that the duo might be part of a scheme involving more players that was designed to rob wealthy businessmen of millions.
Kaieteur News understands that the duo allegedly convinced the businessmen that they were able to secure contracts for several projects but needed funding.
They promised the unsuspecting Investors that they will receive a 10 percent return on their investments.
However, the Investors are beginning to believe that they have been robbed because to date they have not received any money and there is no evidence suggesting that the duo and others who may be involved, are in possession of contracts.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspects have been unable to provide a plausible explanation to their Investors.
This newspaper understands that the total investments made could be as much as $400M.
Investigations are still ongoing.
