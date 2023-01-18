Govt. budgets $4.7B for Amerindian development

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has budgeted $4.7 billion for development programmes and initiatives, specifically tailored to improve the livelihoods of the Amerindian people.

Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh revealed in his 2023 Budget presentation that since taking office in 2020, the Government was greeted with an array of issues facing Amerindian people.

“Our Government’s commitment, following our Manifesto promises, resulted in the prioritisation of our first people’s education, health, housing, infrastructure, social well-being, employment, youth development and development of the village economy. In achieving these promises, we resuscitated the Community Service Officers’ (CSO) Programme, improved agricultural support by distributing tractors, boats, engines and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), reinvigorated the Amerindian Land Titling Programme, and invested heavily in hinterland infrastructure,” he recounted.

In this light, Dr. Singh revealed that this year, an amount of $500 million has been budgeted to advance the Amerindian Land Titling activities. He shared that in 2022, in fulfilling their obligations to safeguard and improve the security of land tenure for the indigenous people, five additional demarcations have been completed as part of the Amerindian Land Titling Programme.

As it relates to the National Toshaos’ Conference which was reconvened in 2022, the Government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs had started construction of a Toshaos’ Council Secretariat building. Continuing this project, part of amount budgeted; some $69.7 million will go towards completing and furnishing the building. The National Toshaos’ Conference, budgeted at $91.8 million, will continue to add meaningful transformational engagements.

With regard to the development of Amerindian communities, the Minister highlighted that they had spent $4.9 billion through the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) on Presidential Grants, the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme, and additional financial support in areas of food security, youth development, tourism, and micro projects.

This year, $2.7 billion is budgeted for the ADF, which includes continued training in tourism and hospitality, business development plans, garment construction, ATV, and small engine repairs, as well as provisions for Presidential Grants to 233 communities.

Meanwhile, as it relates to hinterland roads, the Finance Minister announced that $5 billion is budgeted for roads development. Another $500 million was set aside for the construction and equipping of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) hubs in Amerindians Villages, he disclosed.

Minister Singh in his presentation also stated that this year, an additional $93.3 million is budgeted to support 804 students through the hinterland scholarships programme and towards the celebration of Heritage in September. Some $124 million has been put aside for those activities.

----