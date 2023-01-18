Fourteen year old benefits from “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur News – Francis Gurahoo, a fourteen year old all rounder from Hague, West Coast, Demerara recently benefited from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana in the form of one cricket bat. The Uitvlugt Secondary School third former has his eyes set on joining City based Everest Cricket Club for the 2023 season.

At a simple ceremony held recently, young Gurahoo expressed thanks to the initiative. “I am so madly in love with this game of cricket and will try my utmost best to reach the highest level”, he added. This project is happy to be part of the development of young and talented cricketers in Guyana.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $290,000 in cash, two trophies, twelve cricket boots, twenty pairs of batting pads, twenty five bats, seventeen pairs of batting gloves, twenty thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, forty eight young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bag, two trophies, three arm guards, nineteen bats, two boxes, three helmets, sixteen pairs of cricket shoes, ten pairs of batting pads, one thigh pad, one bat rubber and fifteen pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two boxes, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem also benefited.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

