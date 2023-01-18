De Budget gat people mekking speech

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man listen to de Budget Speech on Monday. And when he done he had an idea. He decide dat he gan go home and prepare he own Budget Speech.

So he call he family – he wife and three children – and tell dem how he gan read he Budget speech to dem fuh de year. He tell he wife how he can give she $ 40,000 per month for food. He then tell he three children, how he can each give dem $10,000 per month.

De wife tell he how she happy with de money because is an increase but since is only a part-time job de gat and which only paying $40,000 per month, where he getting de rest of money from.

He ask she if she never hear about loan. He tell she he gan do like de Government and borrow de rest of de money. So he went by a friend and he borrow a $30,000.

But he wife did not done with he as yet. She ask he what about de roof dat leaking, de window dat break and de step dat falling down. She ask he if he Budget cater for dat. He tell she he gan go to de bank and borrow some money fuh dem capital expenses

But de wife ask he again, where yuh gan get de money fuh pay de bank. De man still scratching he head. But he tell she dat he gan wait and hear what de Minister of Fine Ants gat to say and den he gan tell she.

Talk half. Leff half!

----