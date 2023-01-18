Christ Church students to resume classes at CPCE next week

Kaieteur News – Students of Christ Church Secondary School will next week resume in person classes at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Turkeyen Campus, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The decision was made following a meeting of parents on Tuesday at Queens College.

Over 500 students of the school were displaced last Thursday when fire completed destroyed the school located on Middle and Camp Streets, Georgetown.

Subject Minister Priya Manickchand, in a post on her Facebook page, said, “This morning more than 450 parents attended a meeting at my invitation to determine the best location for their children. They unanimously chose space at CPCE to accommodate the education of their children.”

Kaieteur News understands that at the meeting very few parents requested transfers for their children but the majority decided that they would like the children to stay together at one location, as such CPCE was decided on.

As previously reported, some secondary schools across the city have been accommodating students who were displaced by fire at their respective schools.

While the Ministry gets the CPCE ready for the students for next week, the facility too has the necessary tools and amenities the students would need for their different subjects areas. In the meantime that the facility is being prepared, the students have been attending in online classes.

On Monday, some three days after the fire, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) determined that the Christ Church Secondary School fire was maliciously set by person (s) unknown. An investigation has been launched to find those culpable.

“I repeat each person who destroys a school and/or any author of said destruction once found guilty ought to be given life imprisonment. We need to legislate accordingly,” Minister Manickchand said.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Fire Service in a statement said that the fire at the school had “several points of origin”.

Last Thursday’s blaze was the second fire at the school in eight days. The first had erupted in the school’s science laboratory and was caused by chemical reaction combustion. Fire fighters had saved the building from burning then and had removed all chemicals from the building to prevent a recurrence.

“Finally, taking into consideration the time of day that both fires occurred (16:29 p.m. and 17:22 p.m.), coupled with the fact that the second fire had several points of origin (seats), it is the determination of the Guyana Fire Service that the fire was maliciously set by person or persons unknown,” the Fire Service had stated.

Meanwhile, the GFS on Monday stated that an electrical inspection was also done at the building and the results have ruled out the possibility that the second fire could have been an electrical one.

The findings of GFS have been handed over to police so that the Force can assist in finding the arsonist (s).

----