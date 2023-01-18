Latest update January 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Abusive Parents will be restricted from schools – Education Minister

Jan 18, 2023

Kaieteur News – Education Minister, Priya Manickchand on Tuesday said that parents who abuse teachers will not only be dealt with criminally but will also be restricted from schools across the country.

“We are unequivocally saying that any parent who assaults a teacher will be dealt with criminally and will face consequence for that parent regarding all educational institutions across the country,” Manickchand told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Queens College on Tuesday.

Education Minister, Priya Manickcahnd

Recently two parents had assaulted teachers at the Graham’s Hall and the St Angela’s Primary Schools respectively – just days apart.

The first assault sparked protest among teachers nationwide and those at the Graham’s Hall Primary School called for the child to be removed from the school.

While Manickchand made it clear on Tuesday that no child will be expelled she did agree that the ministry “might have to look at transferring students (with abusive parents) because teachers are human beings”.

In fact she disclosed that the Ministry has already transferred one of the children whose parent was involved in the recent assaults and will be looking to transfer the other child soon.

“We have to take realities into consideration. The child might not be able to stay within that school environment that might not be best for the child if teachers are going to ignore the child”, Manickchand said while adding that she cannot force teachers to interact with a child who has an ‘uncontrollable’ parent.

She explained that even though the parent might be banned from the school, the abusive parent can still attack teachers on the roadways.

