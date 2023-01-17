Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance yesterday announced an allocation of $4.3B towards sports and its development in Guyana.

Dr Singh was at the time announcing sectoral allocations for the 2023 Budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Of the $4.3B, according to Dr Singh, $250M will go towards to Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports’ Community Grounds Enhancement project.

This year’s allocation of $4.3B marks an increase of $1.1B from last year, bringing a total of $7.5B in two years and $9B under President Irfaan Ali’s administration.

During his Budget delivery, Dr Singh pointed to his Government’s commitments in their manifesto to upgrade sporting facilities and expand access to such facilities.

“Countrywide Mr Speaker, beyond the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022, we saw at the Regional level the return of the Inter Guiana Games to these shores after a five-year hiatus,” Dr Singh told the House.

He pointed to the upgrade of the South Dakota Circuit, which he said came through a public-private partnership with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

The One Guyana President’s Cup Football Tournament, a collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, was also highlighted by Dr Singh.

The Finance Minister said, “The Inter-Regional football tournament which was launched and successfully executed, witnessed the remarkable footballing talent of our country being mobilized in a single competition and led to a significant increase in national and international exposure, including by the spotting of some talent by international talent scouts.”

“Mr Speaker, to promote community-level sporting activity, we have upgraded a total of 54 community grounds across regions One to Six and eight to nine,” Dr Singh said, pointing to the $250M allocated in last year’s budget for ground enhancement.

He added, “We have provided lights for grounds at 21 locations, we have conducted rehabilitation works at the National Stadium, and we have completed synthetic tracks in regions six and ten.”

Boasting that 2023 bodes even better and more brightly than 2022 for sports investment in Guyana, Dr Singh highlighted that “…provision has been set aside for the establishment of a National Cricket Academy with the construction of the state of the art stadium at Palmyra also slated for this year.”

“Additionally, provision is made for other sports infrastructure and development, including the construction of multipurpose sporting facilities in the Hinterland, rehabilitation works at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, construction of stands and grass mounds in regions two and Six, an extension of the squash court at the National Racket Center and procurement of sports gear,” the Finance Minister noted.