Prison escapee surrenders at Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station

Kaieteur News – Shamar Singh, one of two prisoners who escaped while being transported from the Leonara Magistrates’ Court to the Lusignan Prison on Friday, surrendered to police on Monday.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Singh and Ryan Wilson known as “Pepsi” after they escaped from a police van that was transporting them.

However, police reported on Monday that the 22-year-old man visited the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, Region Three in the presence of his mother Diane Singh at about 10:45h.

Police in a statement said that the prison escapee contacted his mother on her cell phone and asked her to meet him at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) located at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The woman reportedly told police that her son wanted to surrender.

Given her son’s request, the woman said she picked him up at the Stelling and took him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police station. Singh was then rearrested.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported that on Friday two prisoners escaped from police custody while being transported from the Leonora Magistrate Court, Region Three.

Commander of the Region Three Police District, Mahendra Siwnarine, told Kaieteur News that the prisoners, who were being transported to the Lusignan Prison, kicked open the door of the vehicle transporting them and escaped.

“Just as the truck come off the Harbour Bridge and turn onto the East Bank road and stop, two of them kick open the door and run away,” Siwnarine told this publication.

The other escapee, 28-year-old Ryan Wilson, of Lot 69 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is yet to be found.

According to police, Wilson is before the courts for Indecent Assault while Singh is for Simple Larceny and Possession of Narcotics.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ryan Wilson is asked to contact police on phone numbers, 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.