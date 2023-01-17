Prime suspect in DJ’s murder remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – Dwayne Thomas, the prime suspect in the murder of local disk jockey (DJ), Brian Pitam aka DJ Viper https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2023/01/10/dj-chopped-to-death-during-fight/ was on Friday remanded to prison for the crime.

The 20-year-old labourer of Laluni Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway made his first appearance at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to charge which alleges that on January 8, 2023 at Laluni Village, he murdered 28-year-old Pitam, a father of two of Lot 441 Goed Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Thomas was remanded to prison and is expected to make his second court appearance on February 13, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that Pitam, a father of a two-year-old boy and eight-month-old baby girl, was killed on January 8, by three uninvited guests who allegedly crashed a birthday party he was attending at Laluni Village.

Thomas was arrested on Tuesday. Kaieteur News had reported that he was handed over by relatives to police after he confessed to them that he had chopped the former Kaieteur Radio employee.

The young man told investigators that he chopped the DJ in self-defence. The suspect alleged that Pitam’s father-in-law had slapped one of his friends first and they ended up in a scuffle which led to a “big fight” involving a lot of persons.

During the fight, the suspect alleged that he saw Pitam running towards him with a wood and he retaliated by chopping him with a cutlass he reportedly found nearby.

According to reports, Pitam was attacked while trying to defend his father-in-law from being badly beaten by the three men.

The DJ received a huge chop wound to the back of his neck, right wrist and some of his fingers were severed.

Pitam’s wife, Aliyah Pitam, recalled that her husband died in her arms while they were on their way to a city hospital. He reportedly told her that he loves her and their children very much and asked her to rub his feet because he could not feel them before losing consciousness.

Pitam was laid to rest on Sunday. Kaieteur News understands that another suspect involved in the man’s death remains on the run.