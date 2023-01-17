Latest update January 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Oil sector accounts for 50.8 % of economic growth last year, non-oil sectors struggle to 11.5 %

Jan 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s oil sector has taken full control of the country’s economic growth. According to government statistics, the country saw a 62 percent growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year with oil accounting for 50.8 percent.

Despite accelerated performance rates in the construction and services sectors, the non-oil economy struggled to keep up given the dismal performance of some agriculture subsectors such as sugar and fisheries. In fact, the non-oil economy saw 11.5 percent growth for 2022.

Budget 2022 had anticipated that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would grow by 47.5 percent, with the non-oil economy expected to expand by 7.7 percent. As the year ensued, the oil and gas sector performed even better than expected. At the same time, Government policies focused on supporting the traditional and new and emergent non-oil pillars of the economy, helped ensure stronger and more broad-based growth than originally anticipated.

It is now estimated that the economy grew by 62.3 percent overall in 2022 in real terms, with a very strong expansion of 11.5 percent in non-oil real GDP. At 62.3 percent overall real growth, Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh said Guyana would be the fastest growing economy in the world in 2022.

The oil industry is also set to continue its dominance in economic growth projections with Guyana set to have three oil ships operating this year. The Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity, are poised to be producing approximately 600,000 barrels of oil per day this year.

With continued interventions and policies geared at building a resilient economy, Minister Singh said real GDP is projected to grow by 25.1 percent this year, a rate of growth which currently puts Guyana among the top five fastest growing economies in 2023. He was keen to note that this position can be largely attributed to further ramping up of oil production anticipated in the Stabroek Block.

He also noted that growth in the non-oil economy is currently projected at 7.9 percent this year, driven by continued expansion in construction, other crops, and wholesale and retail trade and repairs, alongside a rebound in gold mining.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Jan 17, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance yesterday announced an allocation of $4.3B towards sports and its...
Read More
Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and Pegula at Australian Open

Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and...

Jan 17, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as Veersammy Permaul sets paltry second innings total

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as...

Jan 17, 2023

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

Jan 17, 2023

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association starts preparation for NAFMA Nationals

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association...

Jan 17, 2023

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for January 28

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for...

Jan 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]