Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for 2020 murder of drinking partner

Kaieteur News – Jerry Heeralall, 30, was on Monday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for killing his Cleon Outar, his drinking partner in 2020. The sentence was handed down weeks after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter in December 2022.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the Berbice High Court, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to the charge, between January 25, 2020 and January 27, 2020, at Republic Road, New Amsterdam Heeralall murdered Outar, a labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

“I very sorry for what happen, I give my sympathy to the relatives. It na go happen next time like this here so,” Heeralall whose time spent on remand will be deducted from the 20-year sentence.

Outar was on an outing with his wife and friends who were all imbibing. The labourer went missing and his body was subsequently fished out of the canal located near the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) office in Region Six.

Heeralall was represented by Attorney-at-law Tuana Hardy while the State was represented by Attorney-at-law Nafeeza Beig.