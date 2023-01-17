Latest update January 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for 2020 murder of drinking partner

Jan 17, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Jerry Heeralall, 30, was on Monday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for killing his Cleon Outar, his drinking partner in 2020. The sentence was handed down weeks after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter in December 2022.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the Berbice High Court, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to the charge, between January 25, 2020 and January 27, 2020, at Republic Road, New Amsterdam Heeralall murdered Outar, a labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

“I very sorry for what happen, I give my sympathy to the relatives. It na go happen next time like this here so,” Heeralall whose time spent on remand will be deducted from the 20-year sentence.

Outar was on an outing with his wife and friends who were all imbibing. The labourer went missing and his body was subsequently fished out of the canal located near the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) office in Region Six.

Heeralall was represented by Attorney-at-law Tuana Hardy while the State was represented by Attorney-at-law Nafeeza Beig.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Jan 17, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance yesterday announced an allocation of $4.3B towards sports and its...
Read More
Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and Pegula at Australian Open

Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and...

Jan 17, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as Veersammy Permaul sets paltry second innings total

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as...

Jan 17, 2023

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

Jan 17, 2023

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association starts preparation for NAFMA Nationals

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association...

Jan 17, 2023

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for January 28

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for...

Jan 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]