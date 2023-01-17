GAWU and GFC reach agreement on fired workers

Latest update January 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) through discussions have reached an agreement regarding payments to employees who were terminated by the Commission.
Previously, the GAWU held that the now former workers were entitled by virtue of their letters ought to receive severance entitlements consistent with the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act (TESPA).
The disagreement between the Union and the Commission saw the workers with the support of the GAWU taking protest actions to press their demands. “Following our protests, we resumed dialogue with the Commission on the matter. Given the protracted period, the GAWU felt it wise to continue discussions with a view of reaching an amicable settlement between the parties,” the union said in a press release.
The union added that through those discussions, the GAWU and the workers agreed to certain proposals wherein the Commission agreed to certain ex-gratia payments to workers. The workers felt the proposal was adequate and took account of the long and several battles to reach to that point. As a result, the Commission has now made available the payments to the workers. The GAWU was heartened by the developments and recognised the importance of good faith, open and frank discussions to bring about a settlement. We believe this augurs well for all involved.
This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.
