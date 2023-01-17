Latest update January 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GAWU and GFC reach agreement on fired workers

Jan 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) through discussions have reached an agreement regarding payments to employees who were terminated by the Commission.

Previously, the GAWU held that the now former workers were entitled by virtue of their letters ought to receive severance entitlements consistent with the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act (TESPA).

The disagreement between the Union and the Commission saw the workers with the support of the GAWU taking protest actions to press their demands. “Following our protests, we resumed dialogue with the Commission on the matter. Given the protracted period, the GAWU felt it wise to continue discussions with a view of reaching an amicable settlement between the parties,” the union said in a press release.

The union added that through those discussions, the GAWU and the workers agreed to certain proposals wherein the Commission agreed to certain ex-gratia payments to workers. The workers felt the proposal was adequate and took account of the long and several battles to reach to that point. As a result, the Commission has now made available the payments to the workers. The GAWU was heartened by the developments and recognised the importance of good faith, open and frank discussions to bring about a settlement. We believe this augurs well for all involved.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Sports scores $4.3B Budget allocation

Jan 17, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance yesterday announced an allocation of $4.3B towards sports and its...
Read More
Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and Pegula at Australian Open

Impressive first-day wins for Nadal, Gauff and...

Jan 17, 2023

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as Veersammy Permaul sets paltry second innings total

Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI win by 9 wickets, as...

Jan 17, 2023

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

West Indies play Indonesia in second match today

Jan 17, 2023

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association starts preparation for NAFMA Nationals

Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association...

Jan 17, 2023

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for January 28

National Under12 Rapid Chess Tournament set for...

Jan 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]