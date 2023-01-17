‘Dead meat budget’ …Norton says

Kaieteur News – This year’s Budget, presented to the tune of $781.9 million has been criticised by the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton as void of crucial measures to grow the economy outside of the oil and gas sector.

Norton says the budget is a simply ‘dead meat’.

Speaking to reporters at the completion of Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh’s six hour-long presentation, Norton said that the fiscal plan lacks measures to improve the lives of ordinary Guyanese citizens. According to the Opposition Leader, “It is a dismal presentation. The key problems facing the people of Guyana aren’t addressed. “…but you present a budget, with no measures to alleviate or eradicate poverty and so for me one of the key issues affecting the people of Guyana has not been addressed.”

According to him, another issue that has not been addressed is cost of living. He said, “Cost of living is linked to inflation. It is well known that if you put resources into an economy without taking the measures to stop inflation, you will fuel inflation.”

Norton said that the government has announced a number of increases but it has produced no measures in this year’s budget to address inflation. As such, he warned that government’s spending can fuel the cost of living crisis currently affecting locals.

On the other hand, he said that the measures announced to ease cost of living had been explored already and have not worked. As such he said: “There is nothing new. It is the same old measures that you have tried that resulted in increase in cost of living. We saw many of the measures did not trickle down to the people and so the people continue to face high cost of living.”

He was also keen to note that Dr. Singh in presenting the budget said there is great focus on avoiding the dreaded Dutch disease. The Opposition Leader however believes that there should have been clear measures that suggest the Dutch disease will be avoided. He reasoned that while it is good to put resources towards agriculture, the issue is that there is little or no emphasis on manufacturing and therefore resources should have been put towards this sector as well as each of the non-oil sectors in a profound manner.

Norton said, “I think it is five-plus hours of platitudes but when it comes to effective measures to combat poverty, to deal with inflation, to deal with high cost of living no such measures.”

He too said there is excess focus on infrastructure. This, according to him is because this is where corruption occurs. The Leader of the Opposition said, “The government seems to like calling big figures. How much money in this and that, what is missing is what impact it will have on the lives of the people and when it comes to the impact on the lives of the people this budget is dead meat.”

He said the increases announced such as the threshold by $10,000 is insignificant in comparison to the earnings government is receiving. Additionally, he said the cash grant increase, another $10,000 is also insignificant. Old age pension too, according to Norton will have no impact. Public assistance by a mere $2,000 also is ridiculous Norton said.