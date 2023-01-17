Latest update January 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Cops arrested at roadblock with marijuana, cocaine and ammo

Jan 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were on Monday morning arrested at a roadblock, after a quantity of marijuana, cocaine and ammunition were discovered in the motorcar they were travelling in.

The cops have been identified as Police Constable Albert Beresford who is stationed at the Clonbrook Police Outpost, and Police Constable Julius Cambridge who is stationed at the Cane Grove Police Station. The third occupant of the motorcar has been identified as a 32-year-old mason of Vigilance, ECD.

The items that were discovered

The police reported that around 02:30hours, a party of ranks from Regional Division Four ‘C’ were conducting a Road Block on the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when they stopped a silver grey Premio motorcar (PAB 7863) which the suspects were traveling in.

It was stated that the trio were observed acting in a suspicious manner and as such, a search was conducted on their person. The motorcar was also searched, in their presence.

During the search, a grey and black bag was found which contained two parcels and a container with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The ranks also discovered another container inside the bag which contained several parcels of rock like substances suspected to cocaine. The suspected cocaine was weighed and amounted to 170 grams and the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 9430 grams.

After the items were shown to the suspects, they were told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station. A further search was carried out in the motorcar, and two .38, two .40 and 11 9mm rounds of ammunition were discovered.

The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.

