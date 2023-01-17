Christ Church Secondary School Fire was arson – Fire Service

Kaieteur News – Last Thursday’s fire which left the Christ Church Secondary School https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2023/01/13/fire-destroys-christ-church-secondary/ Middle and Camp Streets in ruins was an act of arson, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said on Monday.

“It is the determination of the Guyana Fire Service that the fire was maliciously set by a personhttps://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2023/01/13/fire-destroys-christ-church-secondary/ or persons unknown,” the Fire Service said Monday noting that it has been “working assiduously to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the major fire”.

According to the GFS statement, Thursday’s fire at the school had “several points of origin”.

Thursday’s blaze was the second fire at the school in eight days. The first had erupted in the school’s science laboratory and was caused by chemical reaction combustion. Fire fighters had saved the building from burning then and had removed all chemicals from the building to prevent a recurrence.

The Fire Service said that on Thursday, water tenders from the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, and Campbellville fire stations were immediately dispatched to the secondary school.

“Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke emanating from the two-storey wooden and concrete structure, and while getting into action, the building quickly became engulfed in flames,” the GFS said noting that despite efforts more than 80 percent of the building and its contents were destroyed, with the remainder suffering severe damage.

Additionally, the GFS said that three buildings in close proximity to the school were affected by the inferno and suffered damage to several AC units, PVC guttering, ceilings, windows, and curtains.

Four vehicles also suffered damage to their tail lights, bumpers, and number plates.

This was all due to the radiated heat from the building of origin.

The fire was eventually contained, and fire fighters were able to stop it from spreading to the Office of the Prime Minister and other nearby buildings.

Eight jets were employed onto the flames, working from a fire hydrant, open water source and original tank supply. This brought the fire under control and subsequently extinguished the blaze.

“Finally, taking into consideration the time of day that both fires occurred (16:29 p.m. and 17:22 p.m.), coupled with the fact that the second fire had several points of origin (seats), it is the determination of the Guyana Fire Service that the fire was maliciously set by person or persons unknown,” the Fire Service stated.

Meanwhile, the GFS on Monday stated that an electrical inspection was also done at the building and the results have ruled out the possibility that the second fire could have been an electrical one.

The findings of GFS have been handed over to police so that the Force can assist in finding the arsonist (s).

The Christ Church Secondary School fire has resulted in the displacement of 502 students. Many have lost their SBAs (School Based Assessments) and are worried about how it might affect their CSEC grades.

The government through the Ministry of Education has made arrangements for the students to attend classes virtually until a place is found to relocate them.