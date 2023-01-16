Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Youth stabbed minutes after walking out church

Jan 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A day of worship on Sunday ended bloody for a youth, after he was brutally attacked by a man and stabbed three times to the back with a pair of scissors, just moments after leaving a church at Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

the Scene on Gordon Street, Kitty where the stabbing occurred.

Kaieteur News was unable to confirm the identity of the wounded victim, but was told by eyewitnesses that he was attacked around 14:00hrs while at a nearby shop located just a stone’s throw away from the church.

“He just come out from church yuh know. He and some other boys and dem stop by the shop to buy something”, one eyewitness said.

He claimed that the suspect approached and attacked the victim in the presence of other church members and passersby. Some of the eyewitnesses reportedly tried to stop suspect from harming the youth, but he pulled out a pair of scissors from his pants waist and dealt the victim three stabs to his back as he (the victim) turned away.

The suspect then reportedly ran a short distance away and stopped.  Some individuals assisted the wounded youth and called an ambulance while others including church members and some of the victim’s friends ran behind the suspect and attacked him.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene there was chaos in the streets. An ambulance had just rushed the victim to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Residents came out of their homes, some onlookers and those brave enough to intervene in the attack on the suspect to prevent further bloodshed.

It appeared as though some of the attackers had beaten the suspect with a wood. He took refuge in a nearby yard and was seen lying on the ground.

Things calmed down for a while but then emotions boiled over again and one of the individuals identified as the victim’s friend broke what looked like a beer bottle and attacked the suspect again.

Persons were able to restrain him but the suspect somehow sprung to his feet and sprinted away from the scene.

A police patrol vehicle arrived shortly after at the scene and questioned a few persons about the chaos before driving away.

 

 

