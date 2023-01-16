Was there due process in the dismissal of Ms. Lashonda Ellis

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I have seen a letter, dated January 10, 2023, signed by one Ms. Eureka Duncan, Principal Personal Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs. By this letter, Ms. Lashonda Ellis, a Data Entry Clerk, who works with the Ministry, was informed that her services have been terminated with effect from January 5, 2023. The letter was carbon copied to several officers in government agencies, including the Guyana Police Force.

Editor, from all indications, Ms. Ellis was appointed by the Ministry of Public Service. Therefore, any infractions committed by Ms. Ellis, while in the employment of the Public Service, should have been investigated and appropriate action taken by the Ministry of Public Service. Clearly from the letter, due process was not afforded to Ms. Ellis.

For the benefit of your readers, Ms. Ellis, a resident of Caneview, Mocha Arcadia, an area which was unlawfully bulldozed at the instigation of the unscrupulous PPP/C, stayed in her home with all its valuables protesting against it being demolished. Allegedly, Ms. Ellis ‘was caught on camera assaulting a Police Officer’ when she was forcefully removed from her home. It is claimed that a complaint was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Editor, this is a blatant violation of Ms. Ellis’ rights. It appears that the PPP/C is on a campaign to ensure that all systems, laws and structures are violated at the expense of Afro-Guyanese. They have cast a spirit of fear and intimidation over citizens. Where are the so-called Guardians of Democracy and other civil society groups who called for democracy?

Editor, I call on the Ministry of Home Affairs to advise the public how due process was applied before the dismissal of Ms. Ellis.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson

Member of Parliament