Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Was there due process in the dismissal of Ms. Lashonda Ellis

Jan 16, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I have seen a letter, dated January 10, 2023, signed by one Ms. Eureka Duncan, Principal Personal Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs. By this letter, Ms. Lashonda Ellis, a Data Entry Clerk, who works with the Ministry, was informed that her services have been terminated with effect from January 5, 2023. The letter was carbon copied to several officers in government agencies, including the Guyana Police Force.

Editor, from all indications, Ms. Ellis was appointed by the Ministry of Public Service. Therefore, any infractions committed by Ms. Ellis, while in the employment of the Public Service, should have been investigated and appropriate action taken by the Ministry of Public Service. Clearly from the letter, due process was not afforded to Ms. Ellis.

For the benefit of your readers, Ms. Ellis, a resident of Caneview, Mocha Arcadia, an area which was unlawfully bulldozed at the instigation of the unscrupulous PPP/C, stayed in her home with all its valuables protesting against it being demolished. Allegedly, Ms. Ellis ‘was caught on camera assaulting a Police Officer’ when she was forcefully removed from her home. It is claimed that a complaint was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Editor, this is a blatant violation of Ms. Ellis’ rights.  It appears that the PPP/C is on a campaign to ensure that all systems, laws and structures are violated at the expense of Afro-Guyanese. They have cast a spirit of fear and intimidation over citizens. Where are the so-called Guardians of Democracy and other civil society groups who called for democracy?

Editor, I call on the Ministry of Home Affairs to advise the public how due process was applied before the dismissal of Ms. Ellis.

Yours sincerely,
Annette Ferguson
Member of Parliament

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brilliant first innings century from Kemol Savory for the Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI

Brilliant first innings century from Kemol Savory for the Tagenarine...

Jan 16, 2023

Day 2 of Harpy Eagles first practice match… Kaieteur News – Day 2 of the CWI West Indies Championship first practice match between Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI vs Veersammy Permaul XI at the...
Read More
Bissoondyal Singh re-elected President of Demerara Cricket Board

Bissoondyal Singh re-elected President of...

Jan 16, 2023

BCB launches Jaffarally MP and Rion Peters Trust Fund

BCB launches Jaffarally MP and Rion Peters Trust...

Jan 16, 2023

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam 

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to...

Jan 15, 2023

West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable victories

West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable...

Jan 15, 2023

GABF elections set for January 29

GABF elections set for January 29

Jan 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]