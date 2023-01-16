Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Several injured after car tyre blow-out at Fairfield

Jan 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – At least five persons were injured on Sunday after a tyre blow-out caused a head-on collision between two cars travelling in opposite directions along the Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

taken at the accident scene on Sunday.

taken at the accident scene on Sunday.

Those injured were identified as 30-year-old Angelia Simon and Ivan Layne, age 66 – the two drivers involved – along with Adzar Mohamed, 36, Andrew Curdis, 12, and Aleen Layne, 54.

According to police, Simon was driving a Toyota Allion north along the Fairfield Public Road with Mohamed as her lone passenger, when she suffered a tyre blow-out around 07:30hrs.

As a result, she lost control of the car and crashed head-on into Ivan Layne’s Nissan Note that was heading in the opposition direction. The impact of the collision has not only left the cars mangled but  Simon, Mohamed, Layne and the two passengers of the Nissan Note, Curdis and Arleen injured.

Police stated Simon suffered trauma to the head and lacerations to the body, while Mohamed sustained a fractured rib and bruises to the face.

Layne the driver of the Nissan Note, suffered trauma to the head and his passengers sustained injuries to the head, abdomen and body.

They were all picked up by public spirited citizens and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where they received medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

