Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Over $2B to upgrade 20km of road in Tuschen, Zeelugt

Jan 16, 2023 News

The Government of Guyana has awarded 28 road contracts on Saturday for the upgrade of 20 kilometers of road in Tuschen and neighboring village, Zeelught, both located on the East Bank of Essequibo.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar 

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, engaged Contractors and residents on the plans for the project, which will span some 20km of road, to the tune of $2 billion.

“I want you to take this work very seriously. You are operating within an environment that has a lot of constraints. Some of you are Contractors and you’re finding it hard to get sand… weather is a problem, and labour is a problem. You have a lot of problems in the industry,” he pointed out to contractors.

According to DPI, the Minister noted that this was due to the major investments taking place in the construction sector, but assured that the Public Works Ministry would be putting mechanisms in place to reduce the shortage of Contractors.

He said the roads needed to access schools, community centres and other places of necessity were identified as priority roads, and as such, they will be constructed in this phase.

Notably, this is in addition to $1.5 billion in road works for the communities that started in 2022.

Minister Indar also urged Contractors not to ‘drag their feet’ on the construction, and ensure that the roads are built according to the Ministry’s standards.

Residents who were present took the opportunity to raise concerns and express gratitude for the Government’s intervention, noting that the construction of the roads would benefit especially the students.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brilliant first innings century from Kemol Savory for the Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI

Brilliant first innings century from Kemol Savory for the Tagenarine...

Jan 16, 2023

Day 2 of Harpy Eagles first practice match… Kaieteur News – Day 2 of the CWI West Indies Championship first practice match between Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI vs Veersammy Permaul XI at the...
Read More
Bissoondyal Singh re-elected President of Demerara Cricket Board

Bissoondyal Singh re-elected President of...

Jan 16, 2023

BCB launches Jaffarally MP and Rion Peters Trust Fund

BCB launches Jaffarally MP and Rion Peters Trust...

Jan 16, 2023

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam 

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to...

Jan 15, 2023

West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable victories

West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable...

Jan 15, 2023

GABF elections set for January 29

GABF elections set for January 29

Jan 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]