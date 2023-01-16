Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Murdered Dj laid to rest

Jan 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Tears flowed freely on Sunday as relatives, close friends and acquaintances of the slain DJ, Brian Pitam, popularly known as ‘DJ Viper’ was laid to rest.

Murdered Brian Pitam popularly known as “DJ Viper”

His body was viewed at his home at Good Hope East Coast Demerara (ECD), and also at his father’s home in Cane Grove, ECD, before being taken to its final resting place at the Cane Grove Cemetery.

Pitam was described as a humble, friendly, jovial and entertaining individual, who made an impact on the lives of many with whom he interacted.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Alia Pitam and his two young children, a two-year-old-boy and an eight month old baby girl.

Pitam was last Sunday brutally killed allegedly by three men while trying to defend his father-in-law from a violent attack at Laluni Village, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

