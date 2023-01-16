Matching now going out of style

Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Lang ago dem girls used to ‘match’ de various pieces of dem outfits. If yuh nat matching yuh nat considered to have any dress sense.
Dem blouse or jacket does used to have to match with dem skirt. And dem shoes gat to be the same colour as de bag or be standard black or brown. Otherwise yuh attire nah gan pass muster.
Even dem men start fuh match dem shirt with dem pants and dem shoes. Yuh was not considered elegantly dressed unless yuh matching from collar to socks to shoe tip. De odder day dem boys see man pun de road with brown shirt, kakhi-coloured trousers, light brown socks and a brown shoes. On top he head was a brown cap. From head to toe de man was matching
But it now look as if dem gal a change de rules of fashion. Contrast is now in style. Dem gals wearing white dress with red and even pink shoes. And dat is de new fashion fad.
But if dem men follow this trend, yuh gan hear how dem nah gat taste in style. Day will be a big mistake
When it comes to buying shoes, men should never go with their better half to the shoe store. One man did dis one time and lived to regret it. De lady pick up every single pair of shoes and look at dem. It took a full two hours. And den when she was done trying on about fourteen pairs, she told the attendant dat she did not see anything she liked.
Talk half. Leff half
This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.
