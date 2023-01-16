Local Sinotruk authorized dealer Jumbo Jet handed over 5 brand new units to Associated Construction Services

Kaieteur News – Associated Construction Services owned by Mr. Peter Lewis and his team of highly experienced drivers, were handed the keys to “five” brand new Sinotruk units at the Jumbo Jet’s Auto Sale’s Ogle Showroom on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

Mr. Lewis has been a loyal customer and close associate of Nasrudeen Mohamed & Jumbo Jet for the past twenty plus years. Associated Construction has evolved to become one of Guyana’s top contracting firms with multiple projects across the country.

A major concern throughout the contracting industry is the growing demand for aggregate. Most projects require sand, loom and stone in large quantities that has to be trucked from the various pits and ports; hence the reason contractors are increasing their fleet of trucks to keep up with the demand.

In May 2022 a US $40 million deal was signed making Jumbo Jet, the sole distributer for Sinotruk in Guyana and soon in other territories. Sinotruk originated in China and was founded in 2007 by the China National Heavy Duty Truck Group a pioneer in the industry since 1956. Holding the rights as the largest truck manufacturers in the world, they are specialized in Dump Trucks, Tractor Trucks, Cargo Trucks, Concrete Mixers, Trailers, Crane Trucks, Garbage Compactor Trucks and Sewage Vacuum Trucks.

The first shipment of twenty-five units arrived in Guyana on the 1st January 2023 consisting of HOWO 6 X6 and 8 X 4 Twin Steer units. Since then, over 80 percent of the stock was booked for delivery by numerous Contractors.

Brand new units can lower companies’ operational costs through effective preventative maintenance. Fuel consumption with these specific units was proven to be considerably lower than the standard dump trucks.

Contractors can now visit the 92 Smyth Street Jumbo Jet Office, to make bookings for the various units available.

Jumbo Jet has entered 2023 with a clear vision to boost the construction industry with quality and reliability through the importation of new heavy-duty machines and trucks. The official launch of the collaboration between Sinotruk and Jumbo Jet will be at the 2023 International Energy Conference & Expo at the Marriot Hotel & Car Park from the 14th-17th of February 2023.

The Jumbo Jet Organizing Committee has secured the first space upon the entrance to the expo where patrons can look forward to viewing the trucks where all the technical questions will be answered with comprehensive details given on the after-sale service and durability of all the units. Jumbo Jet has assured a facility will be put in place for interested Contractors to purchase units on the spot with financing options.

When contacted Mr. Lewis explained, “Guyana is becoming the hub for business and large developments through government contracts and the private sector. To keep up with the demand we need equipment that can withstand the heavy demands for a minimum eight years before any major maintenance. I was pleased to see my friend Nasrudeen Mohamed who is taking Jumbo Jet to higher level with this new franchise. I will continue to support Jumbo who has been instrumental in Associated Construction Services growth.”